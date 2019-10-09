‘Camelon are playing without fear’ - Herd hails Mariners after disposing of shellshocked Penicuik

Camelon produced a whirlwind start to score three goals in the first 13 minutes and maintain the pressure on leaders Bo’ness United in this impressive Premier Division win over Penicuik Athletic, writes Craig Turnbull.

The Mariners got off to a flier, opening the scoring through Conor McKenzie in the second minute and the striker doubled his tally just nine minutes later, when he slid in at the back post to convert Docherty’s cross.

Incredibly, before Penicuik could gather their thoughts, Camelon added a third two minutes later when Deans squeezed a pass to Docherty, who slotted home – and they even had the luxury of missing a first-half penalty.

Herd told the Falkirk Herald: “The boys played really well and it just shows you the confidence they have at the minute with how we started. It was the perfect start.

“I don’t think a lot of teams will go there and take points off them. I think last season they were unbeaten at home in the league.

“We’ve now gone to the likes of Newtongrange, Linlithgow and Whitehill Welfare and won. The team is playing without fear. We are giving teams respect but there is also a wee bit of arrogance, but in a good way.”

The victory was Camelon’s sixth on the bounce and they now just sit two points behind leaders Bo’ness as they keep the pressure up on their rivals but, with Tranent and Linlithgow to come in the next few weeks, Herd knows things can change very quickly.

He said: “I think it was a statement of intent from the boys but we’re not wanting to get too far ahead of ourselves, we’re only thinking about one game at a time.

“Confidence is high, there will be bumps along the way but, for such a young team to put six wins together, that bodes well for the future.”

The Mariners take a break from league duty this Saturday to face Heriot Watt University in the third round of the South Challenge Cup – a team they know well having been in Conference C with them last season.

Herd said: “It’s all about momentum. It’s not going to be an easy tie, we didn’t play well against them away from home last season but we were better at home. We’ll have the boys in the right frame of mind.”