Broxburn coach Steven Hislop left dismayed as he sees Bo’ness snatch point

'We were the only team wanting to win'

Broxburn Athletic assistant boss Steven Hislop claimed his side were the only team trying to win the game after they drew 1-1 with top-of-the-table Bo’ness United at Newtown Park.

Hislop felt his players were deserving of all three points against the league leaders, but said they only had themselves to blame due to their was wastefulness in front of goal.

Bo’ness led through Brian Ritchie’s penalty, but striker Zander Miller levelled against his former club. The BUs lost captain Chris Donnelly to a red card early in the second half, however Broxburn failed to take advantage and remain 15 points off Bo’ness with three games in hand.

“We were by far the better team and were the only team trying to play football,” said Hislop. “The only winners out of Saturday’s fixtures would be Bo’ness; they would be delighted to scrape a draw and to see Penicuik drop points too. It’s been the story of our season that we aren’t ruthless enough. We should have had the game put to bed by half-time and it was the same last week against Dundonald. I warned the players ‘You might get away with it against Dundonald, but you won’t get away with it against Bo’ness’, and it’s true.

“The way they play, it was probably harder playing against ten men, because they are quite happy with the balls coming into the box as they’ve got defenders who just do their job. They are experienced and know how to defend. We should’ve taken advantage as they were down to ten men for at least half an hour.

“You normally come to Bo’ness if they are top of the league and would settle for a point, but we came for the win and looked like the only team that wanted to win. I could hear their changing room and they were delighted after the game and ours was flat, which says everything.

“They’ve got the points in the bag and even if all the teams win their games in hand, they are still clear.”

Penicuik Athletic failed to take advantage of Bo’ness dropping points as they fought out a 2-2 draw with local rivals Whitehill Welfare, with two former Cuikie players netting.

Paul Tansey rescued a point for Cuikie in the 91st minute with a cross-cum shot which went in off the post.

Keith Lough fired in the opener for bottom club Welfare with a free-kick, before Callum Connolly pulled the home side level. Lough saw red before the interval, however Whitehill went ahead with 16 minutes remaining as Ryan McCallum headed in against his old team.