Boy Keep Swinging: Bowie signs contact extension at Raith Rovers

Raith Rovers teenager striker Kieron Bowie has agreed to a year’s extension of his contract.

The club has put faith in the 16-year-old after a string of impressive performances for the first team by tying him up until the year 2022.

It’s a dream come true for the 6’2” youngster who has been a life-long supporter of the club, having been taken to Rovers matches by his grandfather as he grew up.

Kieron, a former pupil at Fair Isle PS and Kirkcaldy High, made his League One debut at the tail end of last season whilst still at school.

Rovers boss John McGlynn says it’s a reward for rapid improvement Kieron has made since joining the club last year.

“I’ve said before that Kieron is getting better and better everyday,” he said, “he’s worked extremely hard to continue his improvement.

“He’s not sat on his laurels because he’s played in the first team, he’s continued to improve, so I look upon this as a reward for his hard work and dedication. It will give him more time to develop even further.”

“Also, we want him to be at the football club for a good long while, so it’s in both our interests to extend his contract.

Kieron’s new contract with the club is incentive-based, giving him the opportunity to be financially rewarded for spending more time on the pitch and he said he was “really happy” to put pen to paper.

“I’m delighted to know that I’m going to be spending more time here,” he said, “Hopefully I can get into the first team and start playing more often.

“I want to try and push on as quickly as I can.”

He says he has been welcomed into the dressing room by the rest of the first team squad and made to feel at home.

“It’s not at all hostile in there,” he said, “it’s been really easy to speak to them and they’re giving me lots of advice.”

McGlynn says that despite his young age Kieron is in the team on merit, and will have no hesitation in putting him on the field.

“The decision I have is whether he is better than AN Other. If he is, he’s in the team, simple as that.

“His age doesn’t necessarily come into it. If you’re good enough, it doesn’t matter what age you are.

“The fact is Kieron is 16 and he’s good enough to be in the team.”