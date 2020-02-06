Boubekri brings new element to Camelon

Camelon Juniors’ new loan signing from Livingston can add a new dimension to the Mariners’ attack, boss Gordon Herd reckons.

The 20-year-old forward, a product of St Cadoc’s youth club, has also spent time at Pollok in Glasgow.

Herd told The Falkirk Herald: “Kieran adds something different to our forward line.

“We are very impressed by him and he has qualities and strengths that we don’t currently have in the team so he can really add to the options we have available.”

Boubekri will be a familiar face to some in the local football community – for the wrong reasons! He fired a double for his youth side from Newton Mearns to take the Scottish Youth Cup in May 2018 – at the expense of local boys’ club Syngenta.

Boubekri’s debut in the red and white was delayed by a waterlogged pitch postponing last week’s match with Bo’ness United.

Camelon play Jeanfield Swifts at 2.30pm on Saturday.