Bonnyrigg Rose maintain their one-point lead at the top of the Lowland League with 4-0 win

Have your say

Bonnyrigg Rose maintained their one-point lead at the top of the Lowland League courtesy of a 4-0 victory over Edinburgh University at East Peffermill.

Scott Gray opened the scoring for the visitors in the 20th minute before Lee Currie’s free-kick from 25 yards doubled Robbie Horn side’s advantage five minutes before the break.

Jonathan Brown dashed Uni’s hopes of a comeback five minutes after the restart with a close-range finish and Jamie Docherty added a fourth right on the stroke of full time.

Nearest challengers Kelty Hearts were also successful after coming from a goal down to see off Stirling University 4-1.

Meanwhile, fourth-placed Civil Service Strollers travel to Cumbernauld Colts tomorrow (Wednesday).

In the East of Scotland League Premier Division, Broxburn Athletic ran out 3-1 winners against hosts Dunbar United at New Countess Park but Newtongrange Star slipped to a 3-1 defeat at home to Camelon.

In the First Division Conference A, Heriot-Watt University defeated Peebles Rovers 5-1 at Oriam and, in Conference B, Preston Athletic edged out Coldstream 2-1 at the Pennypit and Tynecastle trumped Arniston Rangers 5-1 at Meggetland.

Fixtures in the Premier Division tomorrow include Tranent’s trip to Blackburn United, Bo’ness host Musselburgh Athletic and Sauchie welcome Penicuik.

In Conference A Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale play Kinnoull and in Conference B Easthouses Lily entertain Glenrothes.