Bobby Linn holds his nerve as Arbroath shock Dundee United

Arbroath underlined their promising start to the season by taking the scalp of Dundee United in the Tunnock’s Challenge Cup at Tannadice.

After a barren 0-0 draw at Tannadice, Bobby Linn scored the clinching penalty as Dick Campbell’s side went through 4-3 in the shoot-out. United had their chances to win the tie over the 90 minutes but Arbroath matched them for long stages.

Clyde produced a terrific comeback as they beat Queen of the South 3-2 at Broadwood after trailing 2-0.

Connor Murray gave Queen of the South an early lead when he drilled the ball home from close range following a corner.

Stephen Dobbie struck early in the second half from the penalty spot after he had been fouled to increase Queens’ lead but Chris McStay pulled a goal back with a spectacular overhead kick after 62 minutes and David Goodwillie equalised from the penalty spot.

Martin McNiff headed the winner with 12 minutes left after a goalkeeping error.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle saw off Morton 3-1. Nikolay Todorov found the top corner from 25 yards to put Inverness in front and Aaron Doran doubled their advantage after Coll Donaldson had created the opening.

Miles Storey made it 3-0 before Todorov had a penalty saved by Sam Ramsbottom. John Sutton hit a late consolation for Morton.

Alloa Athletic came from behind to put out Dunfermline Athletic 2-1 at East End Park. Greg Kiltie, on loan from Kilmarnock, marked his debut with the opening goal after 29 minutes but Robert Thomson equalised with a header before Alan Trouten netted what proved to be the winner.

A double from Calum Gallagher helped Airdrieonians squeeze past Bohemians 3-2 in Lanarkshire. Gallagher’s goals were cancelled out by strikes from Scott Allardice and Luke Wade-Slater but substitute Callum Smith came up with the match-winning goal with 13 minutes left, lobbing the ball over Michael Kelly.

Formartine United lost 3-0 at home to Northern Ireland’s Glenavon. Josh Daniels gave Glenavon a 13th-minute lead and Rhys Marshall made it 2-0 with 20 minutes left. Conor McCloskey made sure with the third seven minutes from time.

Partick Thistle booked their fourth-round place with a 2-0 victory at Montrose. Joe Cardle gave Partick the lead after just two minutes with a back-post finish. Aaron Lennox did well to block a Mouhamed Niang shot midway through the first half as Partick dominated. Kenny Miller headed home the second goal seven minutes into the second half from Ryan Williamson’s excellent cross.

Regan Hendry scored twice from the penalty spot as Raith Rovers beat Falkirk 2-0 at Stark’s Park before Charlie Telfer hit the crossbar with a late penalty for Falkirk.

Stenhousemuir beat Welsh champions The New Saints, 3-1 on penalties after a 1-1 draw and Wrexham beat Ayr United 6-5 on penalties, also after a 1-1 draw.

A late strike from Cammy MacPherson gave St Mirren Colts a 1-0 win over Stirling Albion in Paisley.

Connah’s Quay Nomads saw off Cove Rangers 1-0 in Wales, Michael Bakare’s 76th-minute free-kick winning the tie.