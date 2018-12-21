Blow for Aberdeen as fans’ favourite set to leave in January

Max Lowe will leave Aberdeen in the January transfer window and return to Derby County, manager Derek McInnes has revealed.

Max Lowe has impressed since signing in the summer. Picture: SNS

The left-back signed towards the end of the summer transfer window on a loan deal until next month.

Aberdeen had been hoping to extend his deal but it seems the English Championship side view the player as part of their plans for the second half of the campaign.

McInnes said: “Unfortunately Derby want Max back next month which is a blow as he’s been brilliant for us in his time here.”

Lowe has played 18 times for the Dons and has impressed on the left side of the defence.

He stood out with a fearless performance in Aberdeen’s Betfred Cup final meeting with Celtic, even though he couldn’t stop the Dons from losing the match 1-0.