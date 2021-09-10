Billy Dodds hails his Inverness side as perfect start earns Manager of the Month award

Billy Dodds has been named the Scottish Championship Glen’s Manager of the Month for August after a perfect start to the league campaign.

By Matthew Elder
Friday, 10th September 2021, 10:06 am
Billy Dodds has won has first four league matches in charge of Inverness. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Dodds has led the Highlanders to an impressive first month of the season that saw the club take maximum points following victories over Arbroath, Raith Rovers, Ayr United and Kilmarnock – all by the same 1-0 scoreline.

The former Rangers and Dundee United striker stepped into the hot seat during the summer after previously working as assistant to interim manager Neil McCann during the latter part of the 2020–21 season after John Robertson went on compassionate leave.

It is a first award for the 52-year-old in what is his first managerial post following previous spells as number two at Queen of the South and Ross County.

Dodds was quick to dedicate the accolade to his players and staff.

“I’d like to thank my players and staff; without them I wouldn't have been able to win this award,” he said.

“I have great people with a great work ethic behind me, and the boys have reacted to that. It's absolutely brilliant for me, I can't thank them enough.

“It's the old cliche to thank the staff and players but it's a fact I wouldn't have won this award without them, especially the players. The work ethic has been incredible.

“You have a chance of winning the award when you get results and we've had four wins and four clean sheets. That is down to the players’ mental attitude and work ethic, and they've brought it every week to me so far.”

