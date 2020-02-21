Betting firm William Hill ends decade-long sponsorship of football's Scottish Cup

The Scottish Football Association and William Hill have announced their sponsorship deal will not be renewed.

William Hill have been title sponsors of the Scottish Cup and Official Betting Partner of the Scotland National Team since 2011, and they became sponsors of the South Stand at Hampden Park in 2015.

The current agreement will end after June 30.

'Vibrant competition'

Ian Maxwell, Scottish FA Chief Executive: “The Scottish FA would like to thank William Hill for their investment in Scottish football over the past decade. Their sponsorship has enabled development in many aspects of the game, through the Scottish Cup, men’s national team and Hampden Park, but has also supported key initiatives such as the Hampden Sports Clinic’s mental health programme.”

Liam McKee, William Hill Head of Media and Sponsorship: “The Scottish Cup is a unique and vibrant competition and it has been honour to be associated with it. We would like to thank the Scottish FA for being a great partner and wish Ian Maxwell and his team the best of luck in the future.”