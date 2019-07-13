Betfred Cup round-up: Motherwell and Ross County win | Ayr hit Berwick for seven | Hamilton lose on penalties

Motherwell were made to wait before running out 3-0 winners at Palmerston Park over Championship opponents Queen of the South in Group E of the Betfred Cup.

A tight affair had ensued before the top-flight visitors opened the scoring on 70 minutes, Liam Donnelly converting from the spot after Scott Mercer had bundled over substitute Jermaine Hylton. Motherwell were not finished, scoring two fantastic goals in injury time. First up, Sherwin Seedorf cut in from the left to thunder home an effort, and then Hylton netted the pick of the bunch, smashing a right-footed effort into the top corner from outside the box.

In the other Group E match Dumbarton beat Annan 1-0 away through a Ryan Tierney goal.

Premiership side Hamilton went down 6-5 in a penalty shootout after a tedious 0-0 draw at home to Queen’s Park in Group F. Both sides had their chances to win, with Nicky Jamieson missing with a close-range header for the visitors and a couple of long-range efforts by Blair Alston being the best the home team could muster. Partick Thistle prevailed 1-0 over Airdrie courtesy of a Sean Crighton own goal at Firhill in the other Group F tie.

The top scoring team of the day were Ayr United, who ran out 7-0 victors at Shielfield Park over Berwick Rangers in Group G. Michael Moffat, Kris Doolan and Luke McCowan all helped themselves to doubles, and Craig McGuffie rounded up the scoring with perhaps the pick of the bunch.

Cowdenbeath defeated East Fife 2-0 at Central Park in Group A, Robbie Buchanan and Graham Taylor scoring in the first half. The visitors pressed in the second half but could find no way back.

Peterhead handed out a dose of reality to visiting Cove Rangers in Group D, inflicting a 2-1 defeat on the League Two newcomers. Cove are on a high after their promotion and their appointment of Paul Hartley as manager, but they came unstuck against their more experienced opponents despite taking an early lead. Jason Brown was adjudged to have handled in the box, which gave Jamie Masson the chance to score from the spot for Cove. The lead was short-lived, however, as the home side’s Derek Lyle and Rory McAllister both got on the score sheet. Lyle got his head to a Jack Leith corner to level before McAllister scored with a penalty after being fouled by Darryn Kelly.

Ross County showed their Premiership class with a 4-1 victory over Montrose in Group B. Early goals from Josh Mullin and Ross Stewart put County in control. and further goals from Stewart and Billy Mckay sealed the win. Matty Allan countered for the visitors.

Forfar beat Brechin 3-0 in the other Group B match thanks to goals from Michael Travis, Jordan Kirkpatrick and Andrew Jackson.

Arbroath came from behind to beat Elgin 2-1 in Group C with goals from Omar Kader and Steven Doris, the latter coming in injury time. Shane Sutherland had opened the scoring for Elgin. And in Group H, a Jordan Stewart goal gave Albion Rovers a 1-0 win at East Kilbride.