'Best left-back we've had since Ashley Cole' - Arsenal fans swoon over Kieran Tierney as ex-Celtic star makes Gunners debut

Scotland defender Kieran Tierney made his debut for Arsenal in the Gunners' thumping 5-0 win over Nottingham Forest in a Carabao Cup clash at the Emirates last night.

In a much-changed Arsenal line-up the £25 million signing from Celtic played on the left of a back four, with Calum Chambers at right-back and a central defensive pairing of Rob Holding and Shkodran Mustafi.

A close-up of Tierney's boots, with "Bhoys" on the left shoe

Tierney played 77 minutes before being replaced by Hector Bellerin. Arsenal won comfortably thanks to a double from Gabriel Martinelli and a goal each from Holding, Joe Willock and Reiss Nelson.

Arsenal fans enthused about Tierney's involvement, with one supporter branding him "the best left-back we've had since Ashley Cole" while another added: "Perfect left-back. So much composure on every part of the pitch."

One supporter, using the handle @daretowenger, wrote on Twitter: "Tierney is the left-back we need. Crosses are brilliant."

Worldwide Arsenal added: "We are only 20 minutes in and I can comfortably say that Kieran Tierney is the best left-back we've had since Ashley Cole.

"Unai Emery will definitely start Kieran Tierney and Calum Chambers against Manchester United. That was some of the best full-back displays I've seen in a long, long time. Huge props to those two. Absolutely killed it tonight!"

Another fan tweeted: "Tierney is just different class. He will be so good for us. In this game alone he’s got more crosses right than [Sead] Kolasinac has all season."

LTArsenal said: "Tierney is a world class crosser of the ball. The way he wraps his legs around the ball every single time is perfection."

However, some Celtic fans didn't take too kindly to their former player wearing boots emblazoned with the word "Bhoys" - the Hoops' nickname.

One Celtic supporter wrote: "Kieran Tierney has “Bhoys” on his boots tonight. Kieran, it is over. You made a decision to leave the greatest club in the world to play at a higher level.

"Good for you. We have an historic ten in a row to focus on. You have pleasing tourists with a top 6 finish to focus on."