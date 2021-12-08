Podcasts have become a way of life over recent years, as listeners sink their teeth into their favourite genres on various platforms such as Spotify, Apple Podcasts and more.

And when it comes to podcasts, there’s no more popular genre than sport.

But it can be hard to pick which ones to listen to – with hundreds of sport podcasts available.

With football fans all desperate to listen to the latest top-ranked podcasts – to get the latest interviews with the world’s biggest football stars, the latest stats and even the more comedic side of the beautiful game – podcasts have never played a bigger part in football than they do in 2021.

However, finding a series that is destined to keep you listening can be taxing.

So, if you’re a true fan, MrQ saved you the hassle of finding that perfect pod by seeing which sports podcasts are have been listened to most in 2021.

1. Gary Neville's The Overlap With guests such as Frank Lampard, Roy Keane and Alan Shearer, it's no surprise Gary Neville's The Overlap podcast is the highest rated in 2021. Photo: Sky Bet Photo Sales

2. Football Weekly Max Rushden and and co-host Barry join various special guests as they pick over the latest action from across the football world. Photo: The Guardian Photo Sales

3. Football Daily The Football Daily brings football fans the latest news, insights, analysis and big name guests from the Premier League and the Football League, plus Scottish, International and European football. Photo: BBC Radio Five Live Photo Sales

4. The Totally Football Show with James Richardson Miss the voice of 1990s classic Gazetta Italia? Then tune in to hear James Richardson on The Athletic podcast 'The Totally Football Show.' Photo: The Athletic Photo Sales