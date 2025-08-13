Here are our top tips and bargain buys for your 25/26 Fantasy Premier League team.

The English Premier League is less than 48 hours away from its highly-anticipated return, with supporters across the country building their Fantasy Premier League (FPL) squads as we speak.

Beginning with a visit from Bournemouth for the reigning champions Liverpool at Anfield on Friday, fans are now in the final hours of completing their squad for matchday one, with the family WhatsApp bragging rights at stake for the next nine months. Okay, while it is true that the season is a marathon, not a sprint, we all know a good start is key to a strong season - even in Fantasy Football!

While Mohamed Salah, Erling Haaland and Cole Palmer will be put straight into many starting XIs, the different between a successful team and a mediocre one can be how many bargains additions you can find, and implement into your team before other FPL players realise their point scoring potential.

Here are 10 bargain buys we recommend you put into your team for matchday one:

Can Sunderland’s new signing Simon Adingra replicate the form he showed in his early days at Brighton? | Chris Fryatt

How do I play Fantasy Premier League?

That’s the easy part. Firstly, you’ll need to log in and register via the Fantasy Premier League website, from there you can pick and manage your own dream team throughout the season, and you’ll receive points based on your players' real-life performances in the Premier League.

What is my budget and how do I pick my FPL squad?

Choose a squad of 15 players from the English Premier League with a budget of £100 million. You can pick two goalkeepers, five defenders, five midfielders and three forwards then, each match week, you must pick a starting XI in any formation, from your squad of 15. However, the rules state you must only select a maximum of three players from a single team.

Transfers are available weekly, though the amount you can make for free will vary. A full list of the rules are available here.

10 bargain signings for Fantasy Premier League squad?

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - West Ham United - £4.5m

One of the EPL's best defensive full-backs, the Hammers defender had an uplift in his offensive stats last season with eight goal contributions over the season. Graham Potter is also likely to use him as a wing-back more often this year in his favoured system, meaning he could add even more assists to his game in 25/26.

Adrien Truffert - Bournemouth - £4.5m

With Liverpool up first for the Cherries, it may be worth waiting a week before putting the French full-back into your starting XI. However, the new signing from Rennes will offer lots of offensive threat in the season ahead, with an astonishing 21 goal contributions in Ligue 1 last season. An absolute steal if he can replicate that form in the EPL.

Bart Verbruggen - Brighton - £4.5m

Looking for a bargain goalkeeper between the sticks? Then it's hard to look beyond Brighton's Dutch stopper. He earned 103 points last season and tallied seven clean sheets. He is an almost certain starter for the Seagulls and an excellent budget capture for any FPL squad.

Florian Wirtz - Liverpool - £8.5m

He may have cost Liverpool over £100million, but the German whizzkid is still cheaper than many of the EPL's premium midfielders at £8.5million. Has provided over 20 goal contribution in each of his last two Bundesliga seasons, and will no doubt be involved in many of the Reds attacks this season. At this price, he's a bargain.

Simon Adingra - Sunderland - £5.5m

Moved to newly promoted Sunderland in the summer for big money, but is no stranger to the EPL after his successful spell with Brighton. His speed and eye for goal saw him nab 97 points for those who picked him in their team the season before last. Available for a low fee, Adingra could nab you some early points, with the Black Cats set to face West Ham, Burnley, and Brentford in their opening three games, and the Ivorian almost certain to start.

Micky Van de Ven - Tottenham Hotspur - £4.5m

With Burnley and Bournemouth to come in their opening games, Spurs are a club most FPL managers should be looking at if they want early points on the board. While they may lose points against Manchester City, who they also face in the opening month of the campaign, but Dutch centre-back is surprisingly cheap for a player of his standing. Expected to play a prominent role for Thomas Frank's men, he could secure you those all-important early points.

Tijjani Reijnders bagged 15 goals in Serie A for AC Milan last season before moving to Manchester City in the summer. | Getty Images

Joao Pedro - Chelsea - £7.5m

Bagged 10 goals for Brighton last season prior to his megabucks move to Chelsea last month. He has already started well for the Blues, scoring three goals in their FIFA World Club Cup success in June. At £7.5million, he's significantly cheaper than some other 'top six' strikers, yet remains one of the division's most deadly marksmen.

Tijjani Reijnders - Manchester City - £5.5m

The Netherlands international is a low risk, high reward option in the centre of the Cityzens midfield. Signed from AC Milan this summer. His 15 goals in Serie A last season make him an attractive option for FPL managers, but be wary of Pep Guardiola's preference to rotate his squad.

Jorgen Strand Larsen - Wolverhampton Wanderers - £6.5m