One of the most successful managers of all time, Scottish manager Bill Shankly would have been 110 today.

Born in Glenbuck, Ayrshire on 2 September 1913, Shankly won 10 domestic trophies as manager of Liverpool, including the UEFA Cup in 1973 and was named World Soccer’s 20th Greatest Manager of All Time in 2013. As a player, he is one of Preston North End’s most decorated, famously winning the FA Cup with the Deepdale club in 1938. He was also capped five times for Scotland.