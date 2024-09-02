Here are 13 of the best quotes from iconic Scottish manager Bill Shankly. Cr: PA.Here are 13 of the best quotes from iconic Scottish manager Bill Shankly. Cr: PA.
Here are 13 of the best quotes from iconic Scottish manager Bill Shankly. Cr: PA. | PA

Best Bill Shankly Quotes: 13 quotes from the Scottish legend about football, life and Liverpool

By Graham Falk

Digital Journalist

Published 2nd Sep 2024, 13:02 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2024, 13:45 BST

Here are 13 of the best quotes from Liverpool and Scotland icon Bill Shankly 110 years after he was born.

One of the most successful managers of all time, Scottish manager Bill Shankly would have been 110 today.

Born in Glenbuck, Ayrshire on 2 September 1913, Shankly won 10 domestic trophies as manager of Liverpool, including the UEFA Cup in 1973 and was named World Soccer’s 20th Greatest Manager of All Time in 2013. As a player, he is one of Preston North End’s most decorated, famously winning the FA Cup with the Deepdale club in 1938. He was also capped five times for Scotland.

One of the most revered, loved and celebrated Scottish managers of all time, here are his 13 best quotes on life, football and success.

"The trouble with referees is that they know the rules, but they do not know the game."

1. On referees...

"The trouble with referees is that they know the rules, but they do not know the game." | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are."

2. On success...

"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are." | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

"Football is a simple game based on the giving and taking of passes, of controlling the ball and of making yourself available to receive a pass. It is terribly simple."

3. On football...

"Football is a simple game based on the giving and taking of passes, of controlling the ball and of making yourself available to receive a pass. It is terribly simple." | Getty Images

"Aim for the sky and you'll reach the ceiling. Aim for the ceiling and you'll stay on the floor."

4. On 'aiming for the sky'...

"Aim for the sky and you'll reach the ceiling. Aim for the ceiling and you'll stay on the floor." | Getty Images

