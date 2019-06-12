'Best away support' - Scotland praised for their backing in Belgium

Scotland fans backed their team with plenty of noise, colour and passion against Belgium on Tuesday evening.

Steve Clarke's men fell to a 3-0 defeat in Brussels, leaving the side fourth in their qualification group for Euro 2020.

Videos popped up on social media prior to the game of the fans in full voice around the Belgian capital.

It continued into the ground with the Tartan Army in raucous mood, as seen in the video captured by the Scottish FA's digital manager.

Michael Bochel added: "Best Scotland away support I’ve seen in a wee while. I would have loved to been in amongst it especially pre-match when this was going on."

The team are next back in qualifying action in September when they welcome Russia and Belgium to Hampden Park for games which Scotland will likely have to win to have any chance of automatic qualification.