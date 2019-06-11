Belgium 3 Scotland 0: Relive the action from Scotland's Euro 2020 qualifier in Brussels

Dejection for Scott McTominay and Kenny McLean as Belgium celebrate scoring their second goal
Dejection for Scott McTominay and Kenny McLean as Belgium celebrate scoring their second goal
0
Have your say

Scotland fell to a 3-0 defeat in their Euro 2020 qualifier in Brussels.

A Romelu Lukaku double and a late third from Kevin De Bruyne ensured Steve Clarke couldn't make it two wins out of two as Scotland boss.