The prestigious BBC Sports Personality of the Year award will award Britain’s top athletes from across the year 2022. Here’s how you can watch the ceremony and when it takes place.

The BBC Sports Personality of the Year award will be shown on TV next week (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

It has been an outstanding year of sport for the United Kingdom and with the year coming to a close the annual BBC Sports Personality of the year awards will get underway next week.

The ceremony will celebrate 12 months of sensational sporting achievements, championing from local heroes and international superstars, with up to seven awards on offer throughout the evening.

It has been a year of huge success across the country, with the Lionesses becoming the first England side to lift the European Championship in May, Ben Stokes and his England cricket team enjoyed T20 World Cup success, while 2022 also saw the Rugby League World Cup take place on British soil.

Last year saw the youngest ever winner of the award when tennis sensation Emma Raducanu picked up the 2021 gong when she picked up the Grand Slam aged just 18.

To claim the award, each athlete nominated must either be British or reside and play a significant amount of their sport in the United Kingdom. The winner is then selected by a public-vote from a pre-determined shortlist.

Who is the favourite to win BBC Spoty

After an outstanding year, Arsenal and England Lionesses forward Beth Mead is the clear favourite for the award.

Sadly, the striker is currently out with an anterior cruciate ligament injury which will has put a dampener on things. However, she is widely expected to be handed the award after winning the Player of the Tournament and Golden Boot awards at this year’s Women’s European Championship, which England won.

SkyBet has Mead priced at 1/20 favourite. Ronnie O’Sullivan (20/1) and 2019 winner Ben Stokes (40/1) are her main rivals for the award.

How do I get tickets for BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2022

Currently VIP tickets are available through Cornucopia Events, priced at £299 per person.

What awards are given at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2022

Aside from the main award of BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2022, the BBC will also give awards for the following: World Sport Star of the Year, Helen Rollason award, Young Sports Personality of the Year, Unsung Hero, Coach of the Year, Team of the Year and the Lifetime Achievement award all available.

When is BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2022

The prestigious award in now in its 69th year and is scheduled to take place on Wednesday 21 December.

The ceremony will be presented by the familiar faces of Gabby Logan, Alex Scott, Gary Linekar and Clare Balding.

Where does BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2022 take place

This year’s event with take place in the northern city of Salford, with the dock10 studios at Media City confirmed as the venue for the event.

How can I watch BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2022

