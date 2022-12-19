The BBC Sports Personality Of The Year awards 2022 will take place on December 21. Here are the nominations and their latest odds to win.

One of the countries longest running and most prestigious awards will take place next week.

Celebrating some of Britain’s best sportspeople, the ceremony will take place at dock10 studios at Media City in Salford on Wednesday 21 December 2022.

There will be eight awards on offer for Britain’s sports stars, with BBC Sports Personality of the Year, World Sport Star of the Year, Helen Rollason award, Young Sports Personality of the Year, Unsung Hero, Coach of the Year, Team of the Year and the Lifetime Achievement award all available.

Now in its 69th year, the awards ceremony will be presented by Gary Lineker, Clare Balding, Gabby Logan and Alex Scott on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, with a number of front runners for the award hopeful of lifting the evening’s top prize.

1. Beth Mead - 1/20 England and Arsenal striker Beth Mead is the favourite to lift the trophy after an outstanding year which saw her win the Golden Boot and Player of the Tournament awards at Euro 2022 as the Lionesses made history at Wembley.

2. Ronnie O'Sullivan - 20/1 Snooker champion Ronnie O'Sullivan has enjoyed another outstanding year and comes in at second favourite. He has won the World Snooker Championship, the Hong Kong Masters and Champion of Champions this year.

3. Ben Stokes - 25/1 The cricket superstar lifted the 2019 award and is one of the favourites for this year's ceremony after helping England win the ICC T20 World Cup.

4. Jos Buttler - 50/1 Cricketer Jos Buttler won the ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year in 2021 and has enjoyed another excellent year.