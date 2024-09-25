The iconic football awards ceremony is set to take place in Paris next month.

We are just now weeks away from finding out who has won the right to be crowned as the world’s best footballer in the prestigious 2024 Ballon d’Or awards.

Loosely translated as ‘the golden ball’, the Ballon d’Or is one of the most respected and celebrated awards ceremonies in the footballing calendar, with the annual event seeing well respected French magazine France Football honour the player they deem to be the world’s best over the calendar year.

First established in 1956, the award was dreamt up by French sports writers Gabriel Hanot and Jacques Ferran and has celebrated some of the world’s greatest football players of all time over its 68-year history. This year will see the likes of Real Madrid duo Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr. go head to head with Manchester City midfielder Rodri.

Here is everything you need to know about the Ballon d’Or awards 2024, including who is nominated and how to watch the event live.

When is the Ballon d'Or ceremony

The 2024 edition of the Ballon d’Or will take place on Monday 28 October at Théâtre du Châtelet in the French capital of Paris. The event is set to begin at 8pm local time (7pm UK time).

Who is hosting the Ballon d’Or 2024

French-British TV journalist Sandy Heribert will be compèring the event, and she will be joined by ex-Chelsea and Ivory Coast forward Didier Drogba as her co-host for the evening.

Ballon d’Or 2024 nominees

The nominations for the 2024 Ballon d’Or are as follows:

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

Phil Foden (Man City)

Ruben Dias (Man City)

Federico Valverde (Real Madrid)

Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa)

Erling Haaland (Man City)

Nicolas Williams (Athletic Bilbao)

Granit Xhaka (Bayer Leverkusen)

Artem Dovbik (Roma)

Toni Kroos (retired)

Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid)

Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)

Dani Olmo (Barcelona)

Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)

Mats Hummels (Roma)

Rodri (Man City)

Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

Cole Palmer (Chelsea)

Vitinha (PSG)

Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid)

William Saliba (Arsenal)

Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Hakan Calhanoglu (Inter)

Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid)

Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid)

Lautaro Martinez (Inter)

Ademola Lookman (Atalanta)

Alejandro Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen)

Ballon d’Or winners - who has won the most Ballon d’Or awards

Three of the last four awards ceremonies have resulted in Argentinian football icon Lionel Messi winning the prestigious award, including last year. Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema took the 2022 Ballon d’Or after guiding the La Liga giants towards a historic 14th Champions League title.

In total, Messi has won the award the most times (8), with Cristiano Ronaldo taking the award a total of 5 times. Netherlands duo Marco van Basten and Johan Cruyff have both won the award three times each, alongside French football legend Michel Platini.

How can I watch the Ballon d’Or ceremony, TV and streaming details

There are a number of ways to watch the Ballon d'Or 2024 ceremony. It will be available to watch live on TNT Sports 2 and discovery+, while BBC will also be streaming the awards ceremony live via the red button.