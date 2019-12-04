Bairns to open talks with out of contract trio

Discussions over an extension to the Falkirk stays of the first-team players have begun.

Deals for Gary Miller, Lewis Toshney and Louis Longridge end in January and the club’s interim chairman Lex Miller, who also assumed football operations duties in the summer ahead of a postponed ‘root and branch’ review, has begun talks with the three.

Longridge could extend a short-term Falkirk deal for a second time and is a popular figure with fans. He joined Falkirk from Hamilton in October 2017 and stayed on until the summer before spending a year at Dunfermline.

Toshney has had a difficult spell with injury but returned to the team under interim managers Lee Miller and David McCracken.

Miller too has found favour with the new management team, playing in a central midfield role after being used at right-back by Ray McKinnon.

The former Carlisle man said: “I’m back in the team we’re winning so I am pleased. I always work hard and keep myself ticking over to be ready but I think I have stepped in to make a difference.

“I played the last game under Ray and then hoped I would get a run. I’ve managed to keep my place with the new management team and I’m pleased with that. It’s a role I enjoy and I think it’s benefitting me.”