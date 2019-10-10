Bairns host bounce match with Dundee United after Tunnock’s Challenge Cup exit

Ray McKinnon’s Falkirk side are idle this weekend after being knocked out of the Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer Challenge Cup last month.

The Bairns, the tournament record-holders, lost at Raith Rovers to exit the competition after Ray McKinnon made seven changes to his first-team pool in Kirkcaldy.

Ray McKinnon. Picture: Michael Gillen.

But those fringe players were given another opportunity today in a closed doors friendly with Dundee United at The Falkirk Stadium.

“The break’s probably not come at a great time for us. The boys are raring to go and we are disappointed that we’re not in the cup,” the boss said.

He added: “We’re going to get a game into them for the guys who haven’t been playing and it’s difficult to find match fitness for them because of the lack of reserve games and a reserve team – so a bounce game is a good opportunity.

“Then it’ll be back in training next week solid for the two home games coming up with Peterhead and Clyde.

“Some of them haven’t played for a while and it’s hard for them to find match fitness so we arranged a game for them to give them the fitness opportunity and the chance to show what they’ve got – they need that as well.”

It has however come at a good time for Louis Longridge and a few others who are recovering from niggles.

The former Hamilton forward has been ill, while Charlie Telfer’s ankle has swollen again and Morgaro Gomis has a toe problem.

McKinnon added: “Anyone who has niggles can maybe do with a rest to recover and it’ll do good for guys like Gregor Buchanan who have played every game. It’s a break and we’ll make the most of it and allow the other guys a game to get a run out.”

The defeat last month meant Falkirk missed out on a visit from Glenavon who instead head to Raith Rovers on Saturday while another side from across the Irish sea – Waterford – are in the district and play Stenhousemuir at Ochilview tomorrow night.

Kick off 7.35pm.