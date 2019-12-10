'Awesome prices!' - SFA praised for cost of tickets for crucial Euro 2020 play-off with Israel

The Scottish FA have released ticket details for the crucial Euro 2020 play-off clash with Israel in March and have been widely praised.

Adults can get tickets for as little as £15, while junior briefs are just £5.

The prices should help attract a sell-out crowd in Mount Florida when Israel arrive for one of the biggest matches in recent years for the country.

The fixture is the first part of Scotland's possible double header to reach Euro 2020.

If they defeat Israel on Thursday, 26 March, they will travel to face the winners of Serbia and Norway a few days later. If Steve Clarke's men win that it will see Scotland reach a finals tournament for the first time since the World Cup in France in 1998.

It will be a special occasion if they do with Hampden Park hosting a number of games in the tournament and Scotland all but assured of two games in front of a partisan home crowd.

Tickets for the match will go on sale on Thursday, 9 January. Scottish Supporters Club members have access to the £15 briefs, while other adult tickets cost £20, rising to £25 in some areas.

Senior and junior prices are either £5 or £10 depending on location in the stadium.

Fans were quick to praise the SFA for the decision to reduce prices from what fans were paying during the Euro 2020 qualifying.

@sittingbourneTA on Twitter said: "Well done SFA, good pricing for a huge game. Please don't make this a 'one off' though, keep the prices like this for Nations Cup qualifiers to ensure we keep Hampden full for all games."

"Awesome prices! Can’t wait to see the result," said one fan.

@GrahamRoss1 posted: "Credit where it is due, these prices look fair and reasonable, let’s keep it that way and get back to full houses at home!!"