Autism All-Stars charity match with ex-Falkirk stars Alan Gow, Darryl Duffy and Darren Barr raises huge amount

A football exhibition match played at the Falkirk Stadium last Sunday has raised almost £2000 for Scottish Autism, writes Craig Turnbull.

The match, which saw former Falkirk favourites Darryl Duffy, Alan Gow and Darren Barr play, was organised and played in by former Bairns youngster Stephen Manson.

Charity football match to raise funds for Scottish Autism at Falkirk Stadium. Picture by Roberto Cavieres.

He started fundraising after his son Oliver (5) was diagnosed with being on the spectrum last year. A healthy crowd of around 250 turned out to see the inaugural Autism All-Stars match with Stephen’s side winning 6-2.

Manson (33), who scored a hat-trick, told us: “It was absolutely brilliant from start to finish. I can’t sing the praises of Falkirk high enough; everyone was so well looked after.

“The players got to walk out to the Champions League music so that was great. It’s probably one of the best games of my career to have my friends and family there.

“It was a great day, everyone said how much they enjoyed it and want to be part of the next one.

“The best moment was seeing Oliver take kick-off and passing to me, that meant so much.”

