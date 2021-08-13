Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Arsenal are a tough first test for Premier League new boys Brentford. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Brentford boss Thomas Frank and his side will be looking to bag a shock opening day win as they face London neighbours Arsenal in this week’s Premier League curtain raiser.

The Bees are gearing up for their first season in England’s top tier since 1947 after they gained promotion to the Premier League by defeating Swansea City 2-0 in the Championship playoff final in May, while Arsenal will be looking to bring them back down to earth with a victory.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Premier League new boys have enjoyed a positive pre-season, winning all but one of their summer friendlies, while the Gunners have struggled, drawing against Scottish champions Rangers before back-to-back pre-season defeats to Chelsea and Tottenham Hostpur.

However, after spending £50 million on Brighton and England defender Ben White, Mikel Arteta will be hoping his team can improve on last season’s eighth placed finish, and they’ll be no better way for the Gunners to kick off the season than with a valuable three points.

The game will also see Brentford’s new Community Stadium host a capacity crowd for the very first time.

How can I watch Brentford vs Arsenal?

The Premier League opener between Brentford and Arsenal kicks off at 8pm (BST time) and will be available to watch via Sky Sports main event and Sky Sports Premier League as part of their Friday Night Football show.

Their coverage will begin at 7pm, with the likes of Roy Keane, Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher likely to be amongst the pundits for the game.

UK viewers will also be able to stream the game via the Sky Go app with a sports subscription.

What are the latest odds for Brentford vs Arsenal?

Arsenal go into the game as clear favourites, with odds of 4/5 being offered on them starting their season with three points.

However, we have seen the Gunners slip up against newly promoted sides in recent years, so tipping a Brentford win at 10/3 could be a shrewd move. A draw is priced at 13/5.

First goalscorer odds are as follows:

Anytime scorer: Brentford – Ivan Toney (6/4), Marcus Forss (11/5), Halil Dervisoglu (5/2). Arsenal – Alexandre Lacazette (6/5), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (13/8), Folarin Balogun (9/5).

There’s boost offers on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ivan Toney both to score at 13/2, with Toney to score first and Brentford to win 2-1 priced at 50/1.

SkyBet are also offering a ‘superboost’ on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 2+ shots on target & Toney 1+ shot on target at 7/1.

All odds are given by SkyBet and can change at anytime. Please gamble responsibly.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.