Arsenal 'bid £25m for Kieran Tierney', English club warned off Killie star, Spurs player set for Rangers move? - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill
The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...
Stories from Aberdeen, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Motherwell, Rangers and more in today's round-up...
1. New bid for Kieran Tierney
Arsenal have reportedly renewed their interest in the Celtic star with a figure of 25 million pounds being quoted by sources at Sky Sports Scotland. (Various)
2. Celtic keen on Britt Assombalonga
Reports suggest that Celtic are moving ahead of Bristol City and Cardiff City in the race for Congolese striker Britt Assombalonga. (Various)
3. Neil Lennon wants two more signings
Celtic boss Neil Lennon says he wants at least "two more signings" in for the next round of the Champions League, with the right-back position a priority.
4. Praise heaped on Billy Gilmour
Former Rangers academy star Billy Gilmour was the stand out performer in Chelsea's game against Bohemians with many reporters at the match singling him out for praise. (Daily Record)
