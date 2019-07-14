The Celtic star could be on his way to Arsenal

Arsenal 'bid £25m for Kieran Tierney', English club warned off Killie star, Spurs player set for Rangers move? - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...

Stories from Aberdeen, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Motherwell, Rangers and more in today's round-up...

Arsenal have reportedly renewed their interest in the Celtic star with a figure of 25 million pounds being quoted by sources at Sky Sports Scotland. (Various)

Reports suggest that Celtic are moving ahead of Bristol City and Cardiff City in the race for Congolese striker Britt Assombalonga. (Various)

Celtic boss Neil Lennon says he wants at least "two more signings" in for the next round of the Champions League, with the right-back position a priority.

Former Rangers academy star Billy Gilmour was the stand out performer in Chelsea's game against Bohemians with many reporters at the match singling him out for praise. (Daily Record)

