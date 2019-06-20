Argentina penalty v Scotland wouldn’t have been retaken under English VAR rules

The penalty that knocked Scotland out of the Women’s World Cup on Wednesday would not have been retaken if an English Premier League video assistant referee was in charge of the game. Scotland were eliminated when Argentina came back from 3-0 down with 16 minutes to play to force a 3-3 draw.

The South Americans’ equaliser came from a penalty that was awarded with help from the technology and then ordered to be retaken by VAR after Scotland goalkeeper Lee Alexander, pictured, saved the first effort but was adjudged to have moved off her line too soon. This was the second such VAR intervention at the Women’s World Cup following Monday’s decision to let French defender Wendie Renard have a second attempt at her spot kick because Nigeria’s goalkeeper moved too soon. This was despite Renard missing the target – she did not miss the retake, though, and France won 1-0.

VAR is being introduced to the English Premier League next season but a spokesman has said that decisions on goalkeepers’ movements before penalties will be left to the on-field officials.

Video replays will only be used during penalties if the taker double-kicks the ball or feigns to shoot at the point of contact, or if there is encroachment by other players that has a direct impact on the outcome of the penalty – for example, if the goalkeeper saves the initial shot and the rebound is either cleared or scored.

The Professional Games Match Officials Limited, which trains and supplies referees to the FA and English leagues is understood to want to avoid confusion and delays.

A new law introduced by rule-making body IFAB before the Women’s World Cup states keepers must have at least one foot on the goalline when a penalty is taken or, if they are jumping at the time of contact, have one foot in line with it.