Argentina 1-1 Iceland: Messi pays for penalty miss

On the Moscow metros leading to the Spartak stadium yesterday, the Icelandic fans taunted their far more numerous Argentine rivals – all very amicably – with rendition after rendition of “Don’t cry for me Argentina!”

A few hours later, they were at it again, complete with trademark thunderclaps, as they swarmed back into Russia’s capital for the mother of all celebrations after the smallest country by population to appear at the World Cup pulled off their greatest ever result, thanks in part to a Lionel Messi penalty miss and one gigantic collective heart.

Twenty-four hours before their World Cup debut, Iceland’s head coach Heimar Hallgrimsson insisted that what they did at the Euros two years ago, when they knocked out England to reach the quarter-finals, was no miracle; that they had improved individually and as a team; that they had won their qualifying group; that they deserved to be here.

If ever proof were needed that he knew what he was talking about, this was it. In terms of closing their illustrious opponents down and cutting off the spaces, it was a masterclass in collective disciplined responsibility.

With an array of talent at his disposal, Argentina boss Jorge Sampaoli took the decision to name his line-up a day before the match. All eyes, of course, were on Messi after his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo had thrown down the gauntlet with his hat-trick against Spain.

It seemed straightforward enough. After all, Iceland had never faced such a formidable foe. But Iceland rarely read scripts or respect reputations. A goal down after 19 minutes through a sublime Sergio Aguero swivel and strike, they quickly took advantage of a defensive slip to equalise as Willy Caballero palmed Gylfi Sigurdsson’s low shot straight into the path of Alfred Finnbogason who swept the ball into an unguarded net.

Thereafter Iceland did what they do best, frustrating the life out of technically superior opposition by running tirelessly and fighting for everything, though in fairness they too had chances, the best of them from Birkir Bjarnason and Sigurdsson, who both shot narrowly wide.

Their hero, of course, was their goalkeeper Hannes Halldorsson. On 64 minutes, it finally seemed Argentina would break through when Hordur Magnusson bundled over Maxi Meza. But Halldorsson correctly read Messi’s penalty to palm the ball to safety.

As the siege continued, Argentine efforts were either blocked or flashed wide and the Nordics were fortunate not to concede a second spot kick when Birkir Saevarsson tripped substitute Cristian Pavon who then felt sure he had found the net, only for Halldorsson to thwart him with a world-class one-handed stop.

Opening games in World Cups invariably throw up surprises and Argentina’s fearsome forwards will surely display their renowned cutting edge sooner rather than later to take them deep into the competition. But this was Iceland’s day – and in particular their goalkeeper’s day after his man of the match performance.

“Our confidence grew minute by minute,” said Halldorsson. “I had a good feeling which way Messi would go. I’d done a bit of homework but of course it’s a bit of a long shot. To play for Iceland against some of the best players in the world is a dream come true. It’s a big point towards our goal of getting out of the group.”

After seeing his team again defy the odds, Hallgrimsson explained how the strategy worked. “We knew they wanted to get one on one but we never allowed them to,” he said. “We have a clear identity and there were a lot of players in their team who didn’t have too many international games under their belts. We know how to play against superior opposition with superior skills. I think Argentina will go far which is why this was so important for us. Now we can all get a good night’s sleep.”