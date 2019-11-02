Arbroath 2 - 1 Alloa: Dick Campbell living the dream

It wasn’t supposed to be like this. When Arbroath were promoted to the Championship with their second title win in three years under Dick Campbell, they were expected to struggle.

Part-timers in a league with sides like Dundee United, Inverness and Dundee, Arbroath were the predicted whipping boys.

However, with a third of the season gone already, they are just three points off a Premiership promotion play-off spot after goals from Luke Donnelly and Bobby Linn gave them their third win in four games.

“We don’t fear any team. It’s not in my nature to fear anyone – not even Celtic and Rangers – and I’m very happy with the start we’ve made to the season,” said Campbell.

Arbroath could have been out of sight before the break.

With Finland Under-21 star Miko Virtanen pulling the strings from the heart of midfield Arbroath were a joy to watch. They took the lead in 16 minutes as Donnelly cut back for Linn to fire in off keeper Jamie MacDonald.

The pair combined again in 27 minutes with Linn superbly controlling a Virtanen pass on the run and crossing for Donnelly to blast in from 15 yards.

Alan Trouten pulled it back to 2-1 and Jon Robertson squandered a late opportunity to level when he fired over from ten yards but the afternoon once again belonged to Arbroath.