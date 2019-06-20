Another new beginning as Raith Rovers return for preseason

The dust has barely settled on Raith Rovers play-off defeat to Queen of the South, but the team is already back to work preparing for another promotion attempt.

Most of the players reported back to Stark’s Park last Thursday, just 26 days after the goalless draw in Dumfries that condemned the Kirkcaldy side to another season in League One.

A contingent of seven new players - as well as a sprinkling of trialists - has injected a freshness into the squad, with one or two more arrivals expected ahead of the new campaign.

For manager John McGlynn, the disappointment of last season has gone, and he is relishing the prospect of his first full season back in charge from day one, after joining the club in late September last year.

“For me, the excitement started at six o’clock on May 18 after we went out of the play-offs,” he said.

“From then, we started talking to potential new players, and players we wanted to keep.

“Within a week we had done a hell of a lot of work, and got every player we went for.

“We were in a very good position very quickly, and that made it a bit nicer to go on holiday, albeit a lot of things were still going on.

“Now we’re back the enthusiasm has come flooding back.

“The break is shorter now, so players don’t get into a particularly bad condition.

“They’re not long in picking up their fitness, and I’m pleased with the way it’s going, and the attitude and commitment towards the work we’re doing.”

Part of preseason work will involve coaching the new signings in McGlynn’s brand of football.

“There’s an excitement that comes from working with new players, them getting to know us, the way we want to do things, and the style we want to play,” he said.

“And from knowing bits and pieces about them from opposition teams, now they are in your team you’re finding out about their mannerisms and traits within your training regime.

“We’re learning all these things day to day and session to session, and we’re certainly looking forward to getting on the pitch and getting started.

“Most clubs will think they’ve done a good bit of work, but the proof will be in the pudding when we start to play competitive games.

“We’ll be as ready and prepared as best we can, and look to get off to a great start, be relentless, and try to keep the foot to the floor.”

A flying start was common during McGlynn’s first spell, with August traditionally a good month for his Raith teams, which is why he is sticking to the same preseason methods that served him well previously – with balls in play from the very first session.

“I’ve always been like that,” he said. “It goes round in cycles and everyone is different, but the way I’ve tried to do it is not make it an absolute slog.

“The players will still dread what we do, but we do one main event which will have an impact on them, they’ll feel it, but they’ll then recover reasonably quickly and be ready to get into ball work.

“That’s the way we’ve always done it - even the first time round.

“I certainly wouldn’t want to start promising things, but we always had a good start to the season when I was here before, and we’ll certainly be looking to do that again.

“We always got out the blocks. It was unusual if we weren’t top of the league after a month, and that’s the plan.

“By tonight (Tuesday) we’ll have every single signed player here, taking part, working their socks off, looking to gain the fitness and speed to hit the ground running.

“The games a wee bit more scientific now so we look to work on different aspects with the aim of being sharp and ready to go.”