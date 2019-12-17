Angelo Alessio sacked by Kilmarnock after just six months

Kilmarnock have sacked manager Angelo Alessio after just six months in charge at Rugby Park.





Assistant boss Alex Dyer been placed in termporary charge of the club.

Alessio was appointed on June 16 after spells as assistant boss at Napoli, Siena, Juventus, Italy and Chelsea plus management stints at Imolese, Massese, and SPAL in his homeland.

The Italian manager won eight of his 22 games in charge at Rugby Park, drawing six and losing eight.

Killie were knocked out of the Europa League qualifiers by Welsh side Connah's Quay Nomads during the summer, and lost to Rangers and Hamilton in his first two league matches.

However, Alessio turned things around with the side losing just once - to Celtic - in his next ten matches, keeping eight clean sheets in the process.

He then won the Manager of the Month award for October after leading the Ayrshire side to three wins, but have only won one of their last eight games and are on a four-match run without a victory.

Kilmarnock said in a statement: "The Kilmarnock Football Club Limited can today announce that Angelo Alessio has been relieved of his position as Manager.

"Everyone at the club would like to thank Angelo for his efforts during his time with Kilmarnock and we wish him every success for the future.

"Alex Dyer will take charge of first-team duties on an interim basis. We will provide a further update for supporters in due course."