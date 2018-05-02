Andrew Robertson hopes underdogs Liverpool can halt Real in final

Andrew Robertson believes Liverpool can use underdog status to their advantage when they face Real Madrid in the Champions League final next month.

The Scotland left-back was part of the Anfield side that lost 4-2 to Roma last night but won the semi-final 7-6 on aggregate.

Liverpool will face Real in a repeat of the 1981 European Cup final and seek to stop Cristiano Ronaldo and Co becoming the first side to win the trophy three times in a row since Bayern Munich in 1976.

“They are so experienced, they have dominated this competition,” said Robertson, who is aiming to be the first Scot to play in the final since Paul Lambert helped Borussia Dortmund win in 1997. “We will go in as underdogs but that can be a good thing. We’ll enjoy it and hopefully bring the trophy back.”