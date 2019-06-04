American businessman with Falkirk interest close to finalising Sunderland deal

Mark Campbell is close to becoming the major shareholder in League One Sunderland, say reports.

The US businessman has been linked with an investment bid at Falkirk last month, as well as the Black Cats.

Sunderland made it to the League One play-off final.

Our sister title the Sunderland Echo reports the American will take on almost three quarters of the ownership at the Stadium of Light club.

Former Camelon and Falkirk defender Jack Ross, who is the manager at Sunderland, is expected to remain in place.

The consortium is said to have links with the US and Far East and could include former Celtic scout John Park being installed as a director of football.

He was linked to a move for the Bairns last month and the Bairns have still to make a decision on where their future ownership lies.

