Alloa 2-2 Queen of South: Wasps take sting out of visitors

Despite watching his side roaring back from two goals down, Alloa manager Peter Grant was in no mood to celebrate snatching a point from a game they looked destined to lose.

Instead, the Wasps boss believes he left the Indodrill Stadium more frustrated than counterpart Allan Johnston. Whilst the home support celebrated their team’s defiant display, Grant wanted more.

“At half-time, I was so disappointed and frustrated and angry all in the one,” he said, “because they had given themselves too much to do. I’m very, very proud of the spirit they have but I’m frustrated because I think it’s two points dropped rather than a point gained. I’m probably going away more frustrated than Allan is.”

Queens took the initiative with two goals in a minute. Stephen Dobbie’s clinical finish came out of the blue from the right side of the box and then Jack Hamilton planted in a superb header from a Michael Paton cross.

But Alloa responded with a quick-fire double of their own. Alan Trouten gave the Wasps hope when he drilled in a Kevin O’Hara flick and O’Hara flashed in the equaliser himself 60 seconds later after Liam Buchanan had robbed Liam Kidd.

“We gifted them their goals, the second one especially,” moaned Queen of the South manager Johnston. “Even when they come back to 2-1, we should still see out the game.”