Alloa 1 - 4 Ayr United: ‘Scintillating’ first half by visitors

Ian McCall is not known for mincing his words, so when the Ayr United manager scattered superlatives in the wake of this comprehensive victory, it was clear he was more than satisfied.

“In 20 years of management, the first half of football was the best any team of mine has ever played,” he said. “That includes my good Falkirk team and my Dundee United team that had internationals in it. That’s the best I’ve ever seen a team play.

“They were scintillating, it was unbelievable, it could have been anything at half-time.”

Alan Forrest got the ball rolling with a tenth-minute penalty after Jamie MacDonald had taken down the excellent Michael Moffat. Three minute later, Sam Roscoe nodded in from a corner and Luke McCowan bent in the third in the 20th minute.

When Forrest headed in a Ross Docherty cross with half an hour played, the Honest Men threatened to dish out an embarrassment, but Kevin O’Hara bundled in a consolation for Alloa after the break.