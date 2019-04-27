Alloa 1 - 2 Inverness CT: Wasps stung by Caley’s second half comeback

Alloa will head to Ayr next weekend for a nerve-shredding final day encounter knowing victory will secure their Championship status.

However, Wasps manager Jim Goodwin expressed his deep frustration that his part-timers are not already safe after throwing away a winning position for the second successive week in yesterday’s loss to Inverness.

The hosts had been on course to collect a priceless three points when Alan Trouten converted a 27th-minute penalty.

An improved second half from Caley, who had already secured a top-four spot, yielded goals from Shaun Rooney and Charlie Trafford and kept Alloa in the relegation play-off place.

Goodwin, whose team are ninth on goal difference behind Queen of the South and could still be leap-frogged by basement strugglers Falkirk, said: “I think we should be safe, that’s the frustrating thing.

“It shouldn’t be going down to the wire the way it is. To be one-nil up against Partick last week and to lose is gut-wrenching, and to do the exact same thing today is extremely frustrating.

“We just need to try and get over it as quick as we can.

“We’ve got one game and we need to go and win it next week, it’s as simple as that.”

Inverness manager John Robertson was pleased with his team’s comeback following some harsh words at the interval.

He said: “In the first half we looked like it was an end of the season game for us. I asked the players to question their character, bottle and work rate and we got that.”