Allan Johnston named as successor to Gary Naysmith at Queen of the South

Allan Johnston will take charge of Queen of the South’s play-off campaign after agreeing a dramatic return to Palmerston.

For all the latest Scottish news, sport and features click here, or head to our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.

Dunfermline boss Allan Johnston. Picture: Michael Gillen

Gary Naysmith was sacked on Saturday night, hours after a 3-0 home defeat by Partick Thistle consigned Queens to ninth spot in the Ladbrokes Championship and a trip to Montrose in a semi-final first leg on Tuesday.

The Dumfries club have moved quickly to replace him with Johnston, who led Queens to a League One and Challenge Cup double in 2013 before moving to Kilmarnock.

Chairman Billy Hewitson said in a statement: “After taking the decision to relieve Gary of his duties it was vital that we moved quickly to put the new man in place.

“As a club we have a very important week ahead and his priority will be to lift the players and to have them up for two games against Montrose as we aim to hold on to our Championship status.

“Allan is someone who knows the club and the division very well and we feel he is the ideal appointment”.

Johnston, who lost his job with Championship side Dunfermline in January, will again be assisted by Sandy Clark.