All the dates for Premiership, Championship, League 1 and League 2 play-offs

The regular league season for clubs in the Ladbrokes Championship, League 1 and League 2 ended on Saturday but there is little respite for those sides in the play-offs, with the first legs of the knock-out ties starting on Tuesday. Here are all the dates:
Ladbrokes Premiership
Quarter-final, 1st leg
Tues 7 May: Ayr United v Inverness
Quarter-final, 2nd leg
Sat 11 May: Inverness v Ayr
Semi-final, 1st leg
Tues 14 May: Inverness or Ayr v Dundee United (live on BT Sport)
Semi-final, 2nd leg
Fri 17 May: Dundee United v Inverness or Ayr (live on BT Sport)
Final, 1st leg
Thurs 23 May: Dundee United or Inverness or Ayr v 11th in Premiership (live on BT Sport)
Final, 2nd leg
Sun 26 May: 11th in Premiership v Dundee United or Inverness or Ayr (live on BT Sport)
Ladbrokes Championship
Semi-final, 1st leg
Tues 7 May: Montrose v Queen of the South; Raith Rovers v Forfar
Semi-finals, 2nd leg
Sat 11 May: Queen of the South v Montrose; Forfar v Raith Rovers
Final, 1st leg
Wed 15 May: Lowest-ranked team at home in 1st leg (live on BBC ALBA)
Final, 2nd leg
Sat 18 May: Highest-ranked team at home in 2nd leg (live on BBC ALBA)
Ladbrokes League 1
Semi-final, 1st leg
Tues 7 May: Annan v Stenhousemuir; Edinburgh City v Clyde
Semi-finals, 2nd leg
Sat 11 May: Stenhousemuir v Annan; Clyde v Edinburgh City.
Final, 1st leg
Midweek of 14/15 May: Lowest-ranked team at home in 1st leg
Final, 2nd leg
Sat 18 May: Highest-ranked team at home in 2nd leg
Ladbrokes League 2 play-offs
Final, 1st leg
Sat 11 May: Cove Rangers v Berwick Rangers
Final, 2nd leg
Sat 18 May: Berwick Rangers v Cove Rangers
Kick-offs 3pm on Saturday and Sunday and 7.45pm in midweek