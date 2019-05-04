All the dates for Premiership, Championship, League 1 and League 2 play-offs

Have your say

The regular league season for clubs in the Ladbrokes Championship, League 1 and League 2 ended on Saturday but there is little respite for those sides in the play-offs, with the first legs of the knock-out ties starting on Tuesday. Here are all the dates:

Ladbrokes Premiership

Quarter-final, 1st leg

Tues 7 May: Ayr United v Inverness

Quarter-final, 2nd leg

Sat 11 May: Inverness v Ayr

Semi-final, 1st leg

Tues 14 May: Inverness or Ayr v Dundee United (live on BT Sport)

Semi-final, 2nd leg

Fri 17 May: Dundee United v Inverness or Ayr (live on BT Sport)

Final, 1st leg

Thurs 23 May: Dundee United or Inverness or Ayr v 11th in Premiership (live on BT Sport)

Final, 2nd leg

Sun 26 May: 11th in Premiership v Dundee United or Inverness or Ayr (live on BT Sport)

Ladbrokes Championship

Semi-final, 1st leg

Tues 7 May: Montrose v Queen of the South; Raith Rovers v Forfar

Semi-finals, 2nd leg

Sat 11 May: Queen of the South v Montrose; Forfar v Raith Rovers

Final, 1st leg

Wed 15 May: Lowest-ranked team at home in 1st leg (live on BBC ALBA)

Final, 2nd leg

Sat 18 May: Highest-ranked team at home in 2nd leg (live on BBC ALBA)

Ladbrokes League 1

Semi-final, 1st leg

Tues 7 May: Annan v Stenhousemuir; Edinburgh City v Clyde

Semi-finals, 2nd leg

Sat 11 May: Stenhousemuir v Annan; Clyde v Edinburgh City.

Final, 1st leg

Midweek of 14/15 May: Lowest-ranked team at home in 1st leg

Final, 2nd leg

Sat 18 May: Highest-ranked team at home in 2nd leg

Ladbrokes League 2 play-offs

Final, 1st leg

Sat 11 May: Cove Rangers v Berwick Rangers

Final, 2nd leg

Sat 18 May: Berwick Rangers v Cove Rangers

Kick-offs 3pm on Saturday and Sunday and 7.45pm in midweek