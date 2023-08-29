Alfredo Morelos 'heads to Spain' as ex-Rangers striker struggles to find new club

Former Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is due to fly out to Spain to “analyse” potential transfer options, with Colombian still searching for a permanent contract.

Alfredo Morelos remains without a club after leaving Rangers at the start of the summer.

Let go by Rangers following six largely successful years at Ibrox, the 27-year-old hitman has struggled to find a new club, not helped by a poor end to last season when Michael Beale took over as manager. Despite being a free agent, Morelos is still on the hunt for his next move and media in his homeland claim that he is heading to Spain to weigh up offers from four unnamed teams.

Once mooted for a multi-million pound transfer to clubs such as Lille and Sevilla, recent reported interest has largely come from sides such as Russian duo Spartak Moscow and Zenit St Petersburg, as well as Cruz Azul of Mexico. Morelos netted 124 goals for Rangers during his time in Glasgow but his stock has fallen since then.