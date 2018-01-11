Alex McLeish ‘leading consortium keen on Charlton takeover bid’

Former Rangers and Scotland manager Alex McLeish is leading a consortium keen on buying League One side Charlton Athletic, according to reports.

Takeover bid: Alex McLeish. Picture: SNS Group

McLeish has joined forces with his associate Donald Muir - a former Ibrox director - amid ongoing uncertainty over the future ownership of the south London club.

The pair were in attendance at the Addicks’ 1-0 win over Oldham Athletic at the weekend, the result keeping The Valley side just one point off the play-off places.

Charlton are reportedly set to hold talks with two consortiums; one Australian-based group and one from Britain, both of whom have expressed an interest in taking over the club.

Manager Karl Robinson has reportedly been told he cannot bring in any new players in the transfer window while talks are ongoing.

McLeish had previously expressed an interest in returning to management, throwing his hat into the ring for the Scotland job after the departure of Gordon Strachan and putting himself forward for the Rangers role before Graeme Murty was appointed until the end of the season.

