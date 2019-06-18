Alex Ferguson factor has boosted Scotland, says Shelley Kerr

Shelley Kerr says she and her players have been given a massive boost by messages of support from Sir Alex Ferguson ahead of tonight’s must-win game against Argentina at the Parc des Princes.

The Scotland head coach believes her side will win if they bring their A game to the Paris stadium.

Although the three points would not necessarily guarantee a place in the last 16 it is highly likely, even if confirmation is delayed until the end of the group stages tomorrow night . Should Scotland go through the next game would either be against Germany in Grenoble on Saturday, or France in Le Havre the following day.

“Sir Alex sent us a video message before we came here and that meant the world, it was just brilliant,” the Scotland head coach said. “The players and myself all hang on to every word he says because it’s all so meaningful.

“Today, a text comes in from an unknown number. It’s Sir Alex, giving me his chat about the games and what he think about the one to come. He said we’ve had some decisions go against us.

“He’s watched both of them and he’s thought we’ve given our utmost, shown great determination and that it’s about being winners. Obviously it’s a private message, but that’s the crux of it.

“He’s been impressed by the way we’ve handled the games so far, especially in the second half. The very fact that he’s tuning in and offering his opinions on our performances is just brilliant.”

Tonight’s stadium provided two of the great Scotland men’s sporting successes. In 1995 Gregor Townsend’s “Toonie Flip” and Gavin Hastings’ try brought a rare rugby win in Paris and, twelve years later, James McFadden produced his own moment of inspiration to beat the hosts in Euro 2008 qualifying.

Argentina, who have grown into the tournament after qualifying by beating Panama in an intercontinental play-off, don’t lack motivation themselves. They already have a point from a 0-0 draw against Japan, and a win would give them four and a guaranteed last 16 place. Eight of their squad play in Spain, while striker Sole Jaimes will stay on in France after the tournament.

The 30-year-old has signed for six-times Champions League winners Lyon and represents the best chance of getting Argentina’s first goal of this World Cup.

At the other end, veteran goalkeeper Vanina Correa had an outstanding game against England, including a penalty save.

The South Americans’ performances in France have impressed Kerr, but she is adamant that her players should win if they play to their potential.

“If they bring their A game I’m sure it will be a positive result for us,” she promised.

“We have to be more attacking in this game – and I think Argentina will have to at some stage as well. It has been brilliant we’ve scored two goals, because obviously goal difference is a big thing for us when you look at the other groups.

“We’ve put ourselves in a fantastic position – although granted, and myself and the players have said it, we’ve maybe not performed to our optimal best.”

Kerr has no injury worries apart from midfielder Christie Murray, who hurt her knee in the opening game. Fifa are predicting a crowd of 25-30,000 for the biggest game in the team’s history.

“The stadium’s phenomenal. I think it’s every footballer’s dream to play in a big arena, and even better when there’s something at stake,” Kerr pointed out.

“I’m not for the history part. I think it’s a case of: ‘Let’s try to focus on the task’.”