Albania 0 - 4 Scotland: How the players rated

Marks out of ten for the Scotland players against Albania.

ALLAN MCGREGOR: As comfortable a night as he is likely to have. Very little to do and did what he had to do well. 6

CALLUM PATERSON: Possibly fortunate to stay on the pitch in the first half after being booked early on and understandably struggled at right-back having featured primarily as a striker for Cardiff this season. Not the answer on the right. 6

SCOTT MCKENNA: Booked for a strong challenge but had very little to do otherwise. The hosts did fashion a couple of chances and McKenna was caught under a free kick, but there was little to worry about. 6

DAVID BATES: Perhaps unfortunate to be booked in the second half but otherwise it was a comfortable debut for the Hamburg defender. Did not look out of place, albeit against a poor Albania attack, and a threat in the box at the other end. 6

ANDY ROBERTSON: The Liverpool man did not bomb forward as he often does on club duty, but stood up for his side when things got fiery in the first half. Brilliant delivery from out wide as ever. 7

JAMES FORREST: Brought his club form into the international arena and finally got himself a goal in a Scotland shirt, before doubling up. Made a smart run for his first goal and the second was brilliantly taken, teeing himself up before an emphatic finish. Has to be kept further up the pitch. 8

CALLUM MCGREGOR: Given the responsibility of a deeper role that he has been occupying with Celtic and was disciplined throughout. Scotland struggled for possession in the first half but he was keen to sit in and let the others go forward, and showed signs of real quality as the game went on. 7

STUART ARMSTRONG: Linked things well in the middle of the field and looked a threat when joining the attack, combining well with Fletcher. His free-kick won the penalty in the first period before he was given a rest with half an hour to go. 7

RYAN CHRISTIE: Two assists for the in-form Celtic midfielder, who is really seizing his chance for both club and country. He was wasteful at times in the first half but was at the centre of everything that was good about Scotland on the night. Found space all over the park and has a real eye for a pass. 8

RYAN FRASER: Full of confidence at the moment having started the season so well for Bournemouth, and relished being given a more attacking role in the side. Took his goal brilliantly and a constant threat down the left. 8

STEVEN FLETCHER: Led the line well on his return to the national team after a year away. Linked well with the midfield, held the ball up and got his goal from the spot. Could be answer to Alex McLeish’s striking woes. 7

Substitutes:

SCOTT MCTOMINAY (for Armstrong, 61): Hit the bar when he should have scored. Needs to get games under his belt, whether it is at Manchester United or elsewhere. 5

MATT PHILLIPS (on for Fletcher, 68): Could not get into the game but flashed one shot over the bar from range. 5

JOHNNY RUSSELL (on for Fraser, 72): Squared unselfishly for McTominay when put through before he was booked late on. 5