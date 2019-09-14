Alan Pattullo: When Jacko had Neymar (snr) in the back of his cab

Neymar senior was in town last week speaking at a conference in Edinburgh. The star turn – well, one of them since Fabio Capello was also on the bill (as was, ahem, Neil Doncaster) delivered a fascinating talk at the city’s Signet Library on the complexities of looking after his famous son’s interests.

He then shot off to Miami, where junior was playing a friendly against Colombia the following night.

Not every taxi driver could have entertained the great man with tales of playing against his countrymen in the opening match of a World Cup and in front of a television audience of umpteen million.

So it is just as well Darren Jackson was the driver recruited to pick him up. The former Hearts, Hibs and Celtic player has set up a chauffeur firm called Main Event Transfers since he was last employed in football at Dundee United.

While at the wheel he was able to reminisce about that famous evening in 1998 when he wore the No 10 shirt for Scotland – opposite man Rivaldo – and walked out of the Stade de France tunnel next to Ronaldo.