Alan Pattullo: Kilmarmock boss Angelo Alessio makes early fashion statement with no-tie look

Angelo Alessio got off to a winning start in his first competitive match as Kilmarnock manager in the Europa League against Connah’s Quay in Wales on Thursday.

He already looks set to distinguish himself as a singular, one-off presence on the touchline. The last-gasp victory was certainly exciting for those Killie fans who made the trip or else tuned into the Welsh language coverage from Welsh broadcaster S4C, accessed via Facebook or Youtube (what’s Welsh for squeaky-bum time?).

But something else was noteworthy: the Italian’s distinctive dress sense. He certainly doesn’t seem to be from the dapper Antonio Conte’s school of fashion – who he assisted at Juventus, Italy and Chelsea.

Alessio, above, tried to pull off the top-button-of-his-shirt-done-up-but-no-tie-look, topped off by a Kilmarnock FC regulation jacket. Eye-catching. We’ll be monitoring developments on this front.