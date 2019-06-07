Alan Pattullo: Gordon Strachan had a pants issue at Dundee

Negotiations to bring Gordon Strachan back to Dundee are ongoing, bringing to mind words he wrote in his autobiography. He described his time as a player at the club in the mid-1970s as the football equivalent of I’m a Celebrity Get Me out of Here.

He added: “There was nothing remotely glamorous about Dundee FC behind the scenes, especially when they ran into serious financial difficulties…” The consequence of this was that the players’ training kit – including pants – was only washed once a week.

“Imagine what it was like on a Friday,” he wrote. It seems the more profound problem of pitch access rather than smelly undies threatened to torpedo his return to the club where he started his career. But it all comes down to the same thing: lack of money. Hopefully he is able to bring his vision for youth football to Tayside while giving something back to the club that set him on his way, despite straitened circumstances.