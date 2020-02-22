Alan Pattullo: Cap call for Aberdeen’s Andrew Considine? Why not, he deserves it

There was a lovely image conjured up by Derek McInnes following his side’s thrilling win over Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup.

He described looking up while compiling his list of penalty takers ahead of what he expected would be a shoot-out. The vision that greets him is Andrew Considine flying down the wing “like Ryan Giggs” to draw the own goal from Kilmarnock’s Connor Johnston that earned Aberdeen’s last-gasp victory.

What a career Considine has had to date. He’s so dependable Steve Clarke might be tempted to include him in his Scotland squad for next month’s play-off v Israel. Hearts’ poor season is bound to have taken its toll on John Souttar. Why not put Considine next to Scott McKenna in an all-Aberdeen centre-back pairing? He deserves to be in the frame at least.