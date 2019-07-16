Adam King convinced to join Dundee United by brother Billy

Adam King says big brother Billy sold him on a move to promotion hopefuls Dundee United.

The 23-year-old joined Robbie Neilson’s Tangerines last week after spending five seasons down south with Swansea City having joined them from Hearts in 2014.

King, who knows Neilson from their time together at Tynecastle, sounded out ex-United ace Billy as soon as the Tannadice outfit made their move to lure him to Tayside.

He received some sound advice from his older sibling.

King, who travels with the Taysiders to face Stenhousemuir in tonight’s Betfred Cup tie, said: “I was really excited to get the opportunity to come in with the gaffer who I have worked with previously.

“That was a massive factor for me as I know how he works and I feel that should push me on this season.

“My brother has worked with him as well. I phoned him once the opportunity came up and he talked really positively about it.

“He said it would be a great move and I should grab it with both hands. Once I did come up, saw the place, spoke to the gaffer and the boys, it was an easy decision for me.”

King is intent on helping United seal a route back to the top-flight as they prepare for a fourth straight season in the Championship.

He added: “I worked with the gaffer at Hearts for about six months before I went down to Swansea.

“So I already know the way he works and the intensity he trains at. I know this season is a massive one for Dundee United and the way we are training in pre-season, we will be working harder than most teams in the league.

“With the strength that we have in the squad, the main priority is going up.

“The goal is clear for everyone – promotion. Whether that is going up through the play-offs or straight up, that is the priority.”