Adam Frizzell joins Livingston on loan from Kilmarnock

Livingston have announced the loan signing of Kilmarnock midfielder Adam Frizzell.

The 20-year-old, who can operate as an attacking midfielder or winger, made his debut for Kilmarnock in a 2-0 win over Inverness Caledonian Thistle in 2015.

Livi boss David Hopkin said he was “delighted” to have secured the youngster’s services, adding: “Adam is a attacking player who gives us some options and cover for the games ahead.

“We are coming into a busy period of games that are going to be massive for everyone at the club.

“I think Adam can help us through this period and he brings Premiership experience with him. He is an explosive player, and can play anywhere across the midfield or up front.

“Hopefully his style of play will excite the fans and get them off their seats.”

The speedy playmaker, capped by Scotland at Under-16 and Under-17 level, has made 21 appearances for the Rugby Park side in all competitions this season, and has contributed two goals.

Hopkin added: “He is a exciting young prospect who I’m sure can push us on again, and he gives us more options up top and midfield.

“I would like to thank all at the club and Steve Clarke for getting this deal over the line.”

