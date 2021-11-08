Aberdeen's Scott Brown tried to get me sent off, claims Motherwell striker Kevin van Veen

He was also able to report getting one over on opposite man Scott Brown, who he claimed was trying his best to get him red-carded after the Dutch striker picked up a soft yellow card in the opening half.

Van Veen was also chopped down by Brown in a fascinating battle between the forward and the auxiliary Aberdeen centre-half. The Dutchman certainly had the last laugh after this latest Motherwell success over Aberdeen – this was their fourth win in seven trips to Pittodrie, and their second victory over the side this season – put the pressure firmly back on home manager Stephen Glass.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aberdeen’s hopes of taking something from the game would have been improved had Van Veen picked up a second yellow card for crashing into Brown between scoring his two goals.

Referee Don Robertson chose not to issue another card and Van Veen survived to put his side two up a few minutes later. According to Van Veen, Brown made other attempts to lure him into retaliation.

“He is who he is,” said the striker. “He tried to get me sent off. I kept a cool head. Only once I pushed him but that was because he was blocking me. He tried to get me sent off. I knew what he was trying to do and I had to stand above it. He has played at the very highest level and is a good player. I am just happy we got the three points.

“He tried to get a reaction out of me," he added. "He was pulling my shirt and punching me in the back as well. He was trying to get me to turn around and push him over for a second yellow. I didn’t want to let my teammates down and I managed to rise above it.”

The reason for Van Veen walking on ice could be traced back to the 23rd minute of the game when he was penalised and then booked for what looked like the definition of a controlled sliding challenge on Dylan McGeouch.

“I don’t want to say too much about it but I actually took the ball,” said Van Veen. “It wasn’t even a foul. I am now suspended because of that foul and it was very harsh for me.

I have six or seven starts and six yellows. I don’t think the refs like me too much."

Having just won his place back in the side following a heart-to-heart with manager Graham Alexander, Van Veen must now sit out the next game after the international break against Hearts.

Perhaps the prospect of such a prolonged absence is why he chose to milk his farewell after he was subbed off for Kaiyne Woolery with ten minutes left. He was on the far side from the stand at the time and the pernickety Robertson ordered him to leave the pitch at the nearest sideline, which meant Van Veen was able to accept the good wishes and otherwise of the Aberdeen fans as he made his way slowly round the perimeter of the park with a big grin on his face.