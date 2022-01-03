Aberdeen's early approach for Irish international midfielder; Interest increases around Calvin Ramsay

Aberdeen have made a move to skip the queue of clubs watching Jamie McGrath, whose contract is running down in Paisley.

By David Oliver
Monday, 3rd January 2022, 6:48 pm
Jamie McGrath celebrates his latest goal - against Livingston on November 20. (Photo by Sammy Turner / SNS Group)

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The Dons have contacted St Mirren over their goalscoring midfielder, who the Buddies still have hopes of retaining, with a club record contract offer still on the table.

McGrath proved integral to Jim Goodwin’s side last season, scoring 17 goals on the way to earning a call up to Stephen Kenny’s Republic of Ireland international squad. He has found the net another four times so far this season – but is looking likely to move with his current deal expiring in the summer.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

McGrath almost moved to Hibs last year but the 25-year-old has also been linked with Preston North End and Buddies’ boss Goodwin claimed he had the talent to eventually play at Celtic, last year.

Now Stephen Glass is hoping to steal a march on his rivals and negotiate a move to take McGrath to Pittodrie, potentially before the Saints lose him for nothing – or agree a deal with the player for a summer switch.

Transfer talk is ongoing around the north-east with Calvin Ramsay’s future at the club also in the headlines.

Bologna have become the latest in the list of clubs monitoring the teenage defender – alongside Eintracht Frankfurt, Leicester, Manchester United and Norwich City.

Sky Sports report the Dons would only be willing to do a deal if it beat the current club record transfer fee – which stands at £3m for Scott McKenna’s move to Nottingham Forest in 2019.

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today.

Jim GoodwinAberdeenStephen GlassSky Sports
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.