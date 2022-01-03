Aberdeen's early approach for Irish international midfielder; Interest increases around Calvin Ramsay

Jamie McGrath celebrates his latest goal - against Livingston on November 20. (Photo by Sammy Turner / SNS Group)

The Dons have contacted St Mirren over their goalscoring midfielder, who the Buddies still have hopes of retaining, with a club record contract offer still on the table.

McGrath proved integral to Jim Goodwin’s side last season, scoring 17 goals on the way to earning a call up to Stephen Kenny’s Republic of Ireland international squad. He has found the net another four times so far this season – but is looking likely to move with his current deal expiring in the summer.

McGrath almost moved to Hibs last year but the 25-year-old has also been linked with Preston North End and Buddies’ boss Goodwin claimed he had the talent to eventually play at Celtic, last year.

Now Stephen Glass is hoping to steal a march on his rivals and negotiate a move to take McGrath to Pittodrie, potentially before the Saints lose him for nothing – or agree a deal with the player for a summer switch.

Transfer talk is ongoing around the north-east with Calvin Ramsay’s future at the club also in the headlines.

Sky Sports report the Dons would only be willing to do a deal if it beat the current club record transfer fee – which stands at £3m for Scott McKenna’s move to Nottingham Forest in 2019.