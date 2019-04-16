Celtic ace Ryan Christie reveals gruesome injury in funny Instagram post

Have your say

Celtic star Ryan Christie has revealed the full extent of the head injury suffered against Aberdeen.

The 24-year-old was replaced before half time of the 3-0 win in the William Hill Scottish Cup semi-final after being clattered by Dom Ball.

Celtic's Ryan Christie suffers an injury after a clash with Aberdeen's Dominic Ball. Picture: SNS/Alan Harvey

Christie won a header in the centre of the park but the Aberdeen defender was late, his head hitting the Celtic midfielder’s face.

After significant treatment on the pitch Christie was stretchered off, while Ball was shown his second yellow card leaving the Dons with ten men.

The Scotland international took to Instagram to show he was in good spirits.

He posted a picture from the hospital with his thumb up but the left side of his face badly bruised around his eye.

Christie shared his injury on social media. Picture: Ryan Christie/Instagram

Christie was able to laugh at himself calling himself a “full-kit w***er” in the caption.

It read: “Rumour has it we won 3-0... Thank you so much to everyone for all the amazing message and support #fullkitw***er”.

